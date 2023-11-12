Thousands of South Africans marched in Cape Town and demanded the closure of the Israeli embassy in South Africa

The protesters showed solidarity with the people of Palestine in response to the recent attacks in Gaza

A video of the march is spreading fast on social media and garnering attention from across the globe

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Cape Town residents showed solidarity with the people of Palestine. Image: @Africa4Pal

Source: Twitter

CAPE TOWN- Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Cape Town on Saturday, rallying against the ongoing attacks in Gaza. They demanded the closure of Israel's embassy in South Africa.

Political leaders join Cape Town march

Prominent political figures, including ANC’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and ANC MP Inkosi Mandla Mandela, participated in the march, amplifying the call to shut down the Israeli embassy.

Call for swift action by Ramaphosa

According to SowetanLIVE, Mbalula expressed a sense of urgency, he called the conflict between the warring nations a genocide of innocent people.

"We are sick and tired of the apartheid Israel and we must demonstrate that with our actions."

See the video below:

Footage of the demonstration landed online and social media users echoed the protesters' call for the government to cut ties with Israel.

@Yusuf40545151 said:

"Power to the people of Cape Town whose solidarity is with the oppressed in Gaza is an expression of love, brotherhood and hope that soon the shackles of Zionism will shatter."

@sonoLameez shared:

"I was there and it was beautiful and powerful. "

@Citizen62221 mentioned:

"From the river to the sea Palestine will be free."

@BaregaSiti stated:

"Proud of you South Africa from Ethiopia."

Footage of the demonstration landed on social media. Social media users echoed the protesters' call for the government to cut ties with Israel.

@noordazzz wrote:

"They know the meaning of apartheid."

@thebasekeguy added:

"Tell them that the Congo needs them as well."

@RalphStuurman2 commented:

"SA is on the right side of history and humanity in Cape Town today for a free Palestine."

SA calls for Israeli ambassador to leave SA

In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africans are in full support of the African National Congress' call for the Israeli ambassador to South Africa to pack and go back to Israel. This motion comes after the South African government recalled its diplomats to Israel.

The ruling party's international relations sub-committee deputy chairperson Obed Bapela said the ANC is in unison that Belotserkovsky needs to leave the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News