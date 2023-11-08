South Africans join the ANC in demanding the swift departure of the Israeli ambassador to the country

Obed Bapela, the ANC's deputy chairperson, emphasises the need for Belotserkovsky to leave the country

Public support surges as South Africans echo the ANC's call to expel the ambassador amid growing tensions

Having covered municipal government intricacies in South Africa at Isolezwe, Phumelele Nxumalo continues to bring her political expertise to the forefront as a journalist at Briefly News.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are in full support of the African National Congress' call for the Israeli ambassador to South Africa to pack and go back to Israel. This motion comes after the South African government recalled its diplomats to Israel.

International Relations Sub-committee Deputy Chairperson Obed Bapela says the ANC is calling for the Israeli ambassador to South Africa to pack up and leave the country. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to broadcaster Newsroom Afrika, the ruling party's international relations sub-committee deputy chairperson Obed Bapela said the ANC is in unison that Belotserkovsky needs to leave the country, reports IOL.

ANC wants Belotserkovsky to leave the country

Bapela said the request would be relayed to the ANC government to send Belotservosky packing soon. He said:

“I know that there will be processes by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation on how to do it, but he has to go until there is a ceasefire. That is what we are calling for as the African National Congress; we are unambiguous about it. He has to go. He must go home, and they will then see when they cease fire what will be the new elements and arrangements,” said Bapela."

South Africans concur with the ANC's motion

Commenting on a post by IOL on X, Mzansi fully supported the ANC on the matter. They also called for the ambassador to leave the country, with some saying the corrupt ANC must go with him.

These are some of the reactions:

@Thabelo_Ngwenya asked the question:

"What is the government still waiting for?"

@VoteOutAnc remarked:

"But they had no issues with Putin, who did the same."

@Proudly012 agreed:

"He should go home."

@thomokg suggested:

"South African government must literally cut diplomatic ties with Israhell."

@OriginalKhutso5 asked:

"So what are they waiting for? They are the government."

@SchalkAvdMerwe posed the question:

"And we want this corrupt South African Government to pack their bags too. And while you are busy telling people to pack their bags, why not include terrorists like the Russian and Iranian Ambassadors?"

@THEBIZKIT031 demanded:

"The useless and corrupt ANC must leave with him."

ANC and EFF scrutinised for pickets outside embassy

The ANC and EFF's 'kind gesture' of picketing outside the Israeli Embassy was not welcomed by the Jewish Board of Deputies, who called them a performance

The ANC picketed on 20 October, while the EFF held their demonstration on 23 October outside the Embassy.

National chairperson of the Jewish Board of Deputies, Karen Milner, labelled the death toll on both sides an absolute tragedy. She said:

"The marches and posturing by both the ANC and the EFF will not help the desperate plight of innocent Palestinians, nor bring peace to the region until they can recognise the humanity on both sides."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News