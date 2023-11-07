President Cyril Ramaphosa will deploy the South African National Defense Union (SANDU) to address issues with construction mafias and illegal miners

Ramaphosa aims to deploy 800 soldiers in areas where police struggle with high crime levels, as construction mafias disrupt the nation.

South Africans express scepticism on social media, questioning the army's effectiveness and suggesting alternative deployments

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are not confident that President Cyril Ramaphosa's deployment of the South African National Defence Union (SANDU) to areas where construction mafias and illegal miners are operating will yield positive results.

Ramaphosa will be deploying more than 800 army personnel to curb the scourge of construction mafias and illegal miners. Images: Getty Images

SANDU released a statement on 6 November saying the deployment of the army would help to restore law and order in these areas, reports BusinessDay.

Ramaphosa announces deployment of army

The statement from SANDU follows Ramaphosa's announcement that he would deploy more than 800 soldiers to areas where the police could not handle crime levels.

Speaking to SABC News, Black Business Council CEO Kganki Matabane said the construction mafias are holding the country to ransom through the billions lost due to their unlawful conduct. He said:

"This is not a new phenomenon, and they (the government) have known about these people from three years ago. We engaged with the police minister last week at our summit and told him that if we don't do something, people will take chances. This is unfortunately affecting South Africa in a big way because a lot of companies do not want to invest here because of no security."

Matabane said companies who are hired to carry out construction work are in fear because the mafia comes to construction sites wielding guns and forcefully takes over.

South Africans have no faith in the army deployment

Commenting on a post by SABC News on Facebook, netizens expressed concerns over the deployment of the army, suggesting where they should be deployed instead.

Below are some of the comments:

Faith Smith said:

"Ok, they couldn't sort out the borders, but now they are available to sort out the construction mafia."

Phumzile Argon remarked:

"If you deployed them with police, forget about any good results!"

Simon Sai Hlatshwayo commented:

"He is doing this because of next year's elections."

Marlon Brendon Mosavel had this to say:

"The whole country applauds this decision; at least something is being tried. I don't know if it will work, but dearly welcomed."

Yonela Makaula lambasted:

"Mxm waste of time and money. Everything here in South Africa is run by Mafias, including spaza shops. Schools, hospitals and the government are benefitting from this."

Lydia Lydia Mazibukondlovubaloyi said:

"Why not deploy them in borders? This president is full of games shame."

UZwelithini Wa LaMndzawe remarked:

"Deploying underpaid people to deal with people who always have cash on hand, what a genius idea!"

