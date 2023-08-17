JMPD special forces officers uncovered an extensive underground hideout in Stormill near Roodepoort

A viral video showed how well-equipped the hideout is, complete with beds, clothing, food, and even AK-47s

Despite a shootout, law enforcement claimed victory, resulting in one zama zama shot dead, another arrested, and the recovery of several firearms.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) discovered an extensive underground zama zama hideout in a mine in Stormill near Roodepoort.

JMPD officers discovered a zama zama hideout in Roodepoort, Johannesburg. @JoburgMPD/Twitter & Shiraaz Mohamed/Getty Images

A viral TikTok video posted by michealribeiro265 shows what the JMPD's Special Forces uncovered in the mine and exposes how well-equipped the illegal miners who operated in it are.

In the hideout, JMPD officers found beds, clothes, food and AK-47s, indicating that the illegal miners living there were heavily armed.

The operation took place on Saturday, 5 August

Joburg MMC warns zama zamas

Johannesburg MMC of Public Safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, who was present at the raid, had a parting message for the zama zamas who allegedly shot at the police and fled deeper into the abandoned mine.

The officer said:

"We are not going to tolerate lawlessness here. It's going to be fire by fire. You shoot at us, you'll meet your maker. That is not a promise, it is a commitment.

JMPD celebrates its wins

Speaking to eNCA, JMPD acting police chief Angie Mokasi claimed that law enforcement is winning the war against illegal mining.

Mokasi, while a shootout broke out between law enforcement and illegal miners, the authorities came out victorious in the incident.

Mokasi tallied the wins adding that one zama zama was shot dead while another was arrested. The police also recovered five high-calibre firearms, one shotgun and a pistol.

South Africans frustrated by the illegal mining crisis

Below are some comments:

@AlistairClive-vz4dh said:

"Zamas are still on the winning end! I doubt these cops know of all the activities going on."

@stephenkhoury5256 accused:

"Where did the zama zamas get the arms? Look no further than BHEKI CELE."

@Ocean-ck8io asked:

"What is Gwede Mantashe doing? Is he not supposed to enforce the law in all active and non-active mines? These places need to be correctly rehabilitated."

ellaariaveda criticised:

"At this point, we have to agree that the ANC government are 100% okay with lawlessness in this country because they are profiting from it."

DaQuinn01 questioned:

"Why did SA forget to enforce its laws? Why wait until people go haywire? The government is too lax."

