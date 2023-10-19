Fikile Mbalula announced that the ruling party will be marching to the Israeli Embassy on 20 October

The African National Congress’s secretary general pointed out that this is to show solidarity with Palestine

South Africans demanded that the ruling party shut the Embassy down and take decisive action

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Fikile Mbalula announced that the ANC will march to the Israeli Embassy to support Palestine. Image: ANC

Source: Facebook

Former Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula’s announcement that the ANC will march to the Israeli Embassy to support Palestine was met with calls for the Embassy to be shut.

Mbalula said that the ruling party will march on Friday, 20 October, to show solidarity for Palestine as the Gaza Strip is under attack by Israel. Some netizens called for the Israeli Embassy to be closed, while others stood with Israel. Still, some were more concerned with domestic matters.

ANC to march to the Israeli Embassy

Razmatazz addressed the media about the ANC NEC meeting’s outcome recently. Eyewitness News reported that the ruling party’s secretary general said the ANC will be on the Palestinians’ side. Fikile Mbalula also remarked that it would stand with oppressed people like Palestinians and the Sahrawi people as a former liberation movement. He tweeted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, @MbalulaFikile and announced the march.

He also slammed the United States for supporting Israel after US President Joe Biden flew to Israel to show support following the Al-Ahli hospital bombing. He also called for an investigation into Israel’s acts of terror and asked for penalties to be imposed just as the Russian president was penalised after declaring war on Ukraine. View the tweet here:

South Africans demand Israel Embassy closure

Netizens demanded that the Embassy be closed.

Zamoe said:

“Waste of time. It’s another 2024 campaign strategy.”

Johnny B Goode added:

“Close the Israeli embassy in the country, finish and klaar.”

Tired Afrikan:

"Close the sham Israhell embassy.”

Tubhane Mtshathsu remarked:

“You will be marching to the Israel embassy instead of implementing the 2017 congress resolution or closing that embassy.”

Nseku Nuhu wrote:

“If you cared and wanted to send a message to the apartheid regime of Israel, you would have closed their embassy here long ago.”

Erika Show asked:

“How does a governing party march on an accredited embassy? This is not done in any other country I know of. Just another embarrassment to South Africa.”

Israel goods must be boycotted: Pandor

In another article, Briefly News reported that International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor called for Israeli goods to be boycotted.

The minister spoke following the Ah-Ahli Hospital bombing in Gaza and condemned Israel in the strongest terms.

She also pledged her support to Palestine and called on the nation to do the same by not buying Israeli products.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News