The president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has been labelled a hypocrite after heading to Israel to pledge his support

Biden’s visit came after a hospital was bombed, leaving hundreds dead

South Africans not only pointed a finger at him for having double standards, but they also believed that a world war was on the horizon

United States President Joe Biden has been accused of double standards after flying to Israel to show his support for the country in its war against Hamas.

Biden flew to the now-warzone after a hospital was bombed in Gaza, killing hundreds. South Africans have called him out for condemning Russia but not condemning Israel.

Joe Biden visits Israel

Biden’s visit came after a devastating attack on a hospital that left over 300 people dead. The attack on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital worsened regional tensions, and Biden reportedly cancelled his summit with the Arab leaders. According to SABC News, Israel denied that it bombed the hospital and said that the blast resulted from a failed rocket launch by Hamas. Hamas also denied responsibility.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas left scores of people dead and hundreds homeless and continues to drive a wedge in the world. Arab countries have taken a stance against Israel, and South Africa has urged for peace between Israel and Hamas, as the war has spilt over to Palestine and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

South Africans react to Biden's Israel visit

Netizens on Facebook slammed the United States' position in the war.

Leonard Ribo Davids said:

“Yet they stand with Ukraine but can’t condemn Israel. Double standards and propaganda are at play here.”

Thabani T-Man Shandu pointed out:

“Israel killed innocent citizens in the hospital. I won’t be surprised if the USA was involved in such a massacre. USA double standards are exposed. They condemn Russia attacking Ukraine but support Israel killing innocent civilians.”

Mackenzie Mugove Chipangura wrote:

“You preach about democracy, and yet you choose sides. Why not be neutral?”

Marlon Brendon Mosavel observed:

“The conditions are just right for a World War. Putin is recruiting in North Korea and has all sorts of friends now. Just one stupid move could light a fire. Israel might be the fuel.”

Tiisetso Moloto Mokgalaka remarked:

“I smell a world war.”

Naledi Pandor calls for Isrel product boycott

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor called for South Africans to boycott Israeli products.

She supported Palestine and called on the nation to stop buying products manufactured and sold by Israelis. Her call split the nation into two, and netizens debated over the need to stop buying such products.

