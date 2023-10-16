A landlord in Durban was murdered after demanding rent from the tenant

The two got into a verbal fight, and the tenant disappeared, only to return with two men

The homeowner was stabbed multiple times, and the crime took aback netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans are angry after a tenant allegedly killed a landlord because of unpaid rent. Images: D-Keine and Adam Kaz

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are furious after a tenant and two others killed their landlord because their rent was due.

The story sent shockwaves on social media, with South Africans believing that the law favours tenants more than landlords.

Tenant allegedly stabs landlord

The incident occurred in Ottawa, north of Durban, on 15 October. According to Times LIVE, one of the residents in the area contacted Reaction Unit SA in the afternoon. Rusa’s director, Prem Balram, shared more details on the gruesome murder.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

According to Balram, the landlord demanded the tenant pay the outstanding rent. The two got into a heated argument, and the tenant left. The tenant reportedly came back, accompanied by two other men. They stabbed the landlord multiple times before running away from the crime scene. It is not clear whether the suspects were arrested or not.

South Africans angry

South Africans commenting on Facebook were livid that the tenant allegedly killed the landlord for not paying rent.

Khwezi Bophela Ngidi wrote:

“Tenants have too many rights. You should be able to evict someone out of your house due to rent not being paid to avoid such. The landlord’s blood is on the state.”

Craig Smith said:

“Imagine asking someone to help you with shelter, only to end up filing them over rent due. I smell the words ‘ungrateful’ and ‘entitled’ in the air.”

Lutando Shirley Layzo added:

“It’s this SA law that protects the tenants.”

Kgosietsile LouisV-Malouda Mosedei Leteane exclaimed:

“South African laws will protect tenants and leave the landlords unprotected, creating that self-entitlement to the tenants as they think they can live freely on your property.”

Athena Theodoros remarked:

“Favour will always be on the tenant. He’s going to be arrested today and return to the house. South Africa is full of possibilities.”

Popo Mfubu added:

“Ge is going somewhere he won’t need to pay rent.”

Cop and wife killed in their home

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a police officer and his wife were gunned down in their house in Limpopo.

Police launched an investigation after they found their lifeless bodies in their home in Groblersdal. Netizens were horrified by the murder and said that the country is a cruel place to live in.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News