Members of the South African National Defense Force were recorded assaulting an alleged car thief

The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter), and it shows more than 7 soldiers kicking and stomping the man

Social activist Yusuf Abramjee condemned the actions and told Briefly News that the law must take its course

South Africans slammed the SA Army after soldiers assaulted a man who allegedly stole a car. Images: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images and Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Eight South African National Defense Force members went viral for viciously assaulting a suspected car thief. Yusuf Abramjee strongly condemned the violence and called for justice against the soldiers. Netizens also slammed them for being violent against the suspect.

Video of SANDF assaulting a man goes viral

The video was posted by social activist and journalist @YusufAbrahamjee on X (formerly Twitter). The video, which has over 400K views and more than 3400 likes, shows eight soldiers surrounding a man lying on the ground. A few of them take turns kicking the man, with some even stomping his head multiple times. According to the caption, the man is a suspected car thief, and the members allegedly tracked his vehicle and found the suspect removing the tracking device.

Yusuf Abramjee condemns the video

Yusuf Abramjee told Briefly News that he condemned the video’s violence.

“It’s unclear where the video was taken. Whether you’re a policeman, soldier or civilian, taking the law into your own hands and attacking people, even criminals, is against the law and should be condemned. We cannot allow jungle justice. This type of mob justice should not be tolerated, and these people should face the full might of the law.

"One wrong cannot be condoned with another, and the law should take its course. When you see people in uniform committing lawlessness, it’s deplorable and unfortunate. We know that crime affects the country and is a problem, but there are procedures to follow to deal with it,” he said.

Warning: The following video is not for sensitive viewers. Viewers' discretion is advised. Click here to watch the video.

South Africans slam the video

Netizens condemned the SANDF members for their violent actions.

Kay Henderson said:

“While stealing is a crime, who gives these SANDF members impunity to take the law into their own hands?”

Gary Ingle wrote:

“Judge, jury and executioner? It’s scary that we are so plagued by crime that we cheer on behaviour that should be unacceptable. How can we cheer on the army attacking citizens?”

Anthony Ruger blamed the government.

“This is what you created, and is going to continue happening throughout. More and more, you will be held completely responsible.”

Cashmere communist remarked:

“Pretty sad, really, and so brutal. It’s an indictment of our failing justice system and a testament to our loss of humanity.”

