Former ANC member Trevor Manuel has called out older members of parliament for hogging power

He pointed out that a lot of the problems in the country are caused by not allowing young people to be in positions of power

Netizens slammed him for his statements and accused him of having double standards

South Africans had unpleasant words for former ANC member Trevor Manuel after he called for younger parliament members and ministers.

Source: Getty Images

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel believes South Africa needs younger ministers and members of parliament. He also said that older members of parliament should step aside and let the youth lead. South Africans accused him of hypocrisy for not raising this issue while still in power.

Manuel recently spoke in an interview. He said some of the issues concerning service delivery and governance can be traced to the fact that there are a few young people in leadership positions. He also believes the country’s political landscape and leadership should reflect South Africa accurately.

According to StatsSA, 63% of the country’s population is young, meaning there are more young than old.

According to TimesLIVE, Manuel thinks that the fact that there are 17 cabinet members between the ages of 65 and 74 is part of the problem.

His comments come after newly-elected ANCYL president Collen Malatji called for older members of the ANC to step down and let younger members take the helm. His statements caused a clash between him and Mantashe, who took him to task for his demands.

South Africans slam Manuel

Netizens on X (formerly Twitter), commenting on a tweet, criticized Manuel for his comments.

M-Jay said:

“He must also take his advice and give up his chairmanship at Old Mutual. Old people refusing to leave the stage is not just a public service problem. It’s a private sector problem too.”

Maxwell Mncube remarked:

“He only says this because he’s no longer in the game of millions. He had a chance to say this, and he didn’t.”

Deeren added:

“It’s amazing that when these people were active in the ANC, they said nothing, but once they’re out, they have every opinion to say what’s wrong with the government after billions are spent on them and their lavish lifestyles.”

S3chaba asked:

“How old was he when he was an MP and Minister?”

Gifappeltjie suggested:

“We must get rid of all the ministers. It’s not as if they even do anything except get a ridiculously large salary every month.”

Members of Parliament slam Operation Dudula

