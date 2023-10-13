Mzansi slammed the government after Defense Minister Thandi Modise announced that they will investigate the fire that took six soldiers’ lives

The flame erupted in the Northern Cape, and the Gift of the Givers had to give the Army a helping hand

South Africans failed to understand why an NGO had to assist the Army when the government should be doing that

SA questioned why the government did not assist the Army after the recent Northern Cape fire. Image: MICHAEL SHEEHAN/AFP via Getty Images and Jaco Marais/Foto24/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans slammed the government following news that the Department of Defence will be investigating what caused the fire that killed six soldiers in the Northern Cape. The minister of defence, Thandi Modise, promised to take action if the fire was caused by negligence. In the same breath, the government was severely criticized by the government after the South African National Defence Force depended on donations for assistance following the fire.

SANDF fire to be probed

The fire broke out near the Lohathla training centre in the Northern Cape on 6 October. Six soldiers were killed during the blaze. SABC News reported that Modise said they will hold a board of inquiry and compile a report. She said that action would only be taken if there was any proof of negligence.

The government also came under fire after Gift of the Givers donated to more than 1000 military personnel who lost their belongings in the fire. The SANDF asked for help, leaving South Africans baffled about why the government would not respond to their needs. Read the tweet here:

South Africans embarrassed by government

Netizens who commented on X (formerly Twitter) were embarrassed by the government’s apparent inability to assist the personnel.

Tebogo Koma asked:

“What type of government fails to take care of its own soldiers?”

KG remarked:

“It's unbelievable that the Gift of the Givers is assisting the military. I don’t think people realise how deeply in trouble we are as a country.”

Phil remarked:

“This is so embarrassing. No reaction from our live-wire government on aid or action, but they’re already supporting Hamas. They have no priorities.”

Gerhars exclaimed:

“Beyond embarrassing. SANDF need charity to get back on its feet. God help us if Lesotho ever decides to invade us.”

Sbuda was in doubt.

“Do we still have a government here? Now can an NGO rescue a severe and important organ of the state?”

