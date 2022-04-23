The Gift of the Givers Foundation has been flooded with donations from generous South Africans looking to help those in need

The recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal caused a great deal of damage and Mzansi stepped in to help

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, the founder of Gift of the Givers, thanked South Africans for their amazing generosity during these difficult economic times

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans are in awe of Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, the founder of Gift of the Givers for his amazing efforts to help South Africans.

The organisation has become a lifeline for millions of South Africans struck by tragedy. Following the horrific floods in KwaZulu-Natal, the organisation has been flooded with donations from people wanting to help those affected.

Mzansi has opened its hearts and wallets to those in need and donated to the Gift of the Givers. Photo credit: @GiftoftheGivers

Source: Facebook

Mzansi took to Facebook to praise Sooliman for his heroic humanitarian work. A Facebook page called “Dr Imtiaz Sooliman for president of South Africa” has already accrued over 35 000 members according to News24.

Sooliman thanks South Africans for their generosity by donating their hard-earned money to a good cause. He said that when he drove a branded Gift of the Givers vehicle he was often greeted by hoots and waves from people showing how much they appreciate the organisation.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Hopes raised: Private sector pledges millions to KZN residents and businesses

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the private sector is stepping up to help the victims of the KwaZulu-Natal funds with financial aid. The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) is one of the organisations that will be providing financial aid to businesses that have been affected by the floods.

The organisation has promised to donate at least R2 million to businesses trading in liquor that have been destroyed as a result of flooding.

The NLTC says the help it is offering will be in the form of credit allowances for liquor traders, such as tavern owners, which can be used to restock and rebuild their businesses, according to SABC News.

Gqeberha schools grateful to Ford and Gift of the Givers for the gift of water

In similar news, the Nelson Mandela Bay metro remains hard hit by a crippling drought that is currently in its eighth year, but several local schools and thousands of learners in Gqeberha were thrown a crucial lifeline last year with the installation of boreholes, along with much-needed plumbing repairs and upgrades, conducted by Gift of the Givers Foundation and funded by Ford South Africa.

While much of the country is experiencing heavy rain and even floods in several areas, Nelson Mandela Bay has experienced record low rainfall that saw the combined level of its supply dams drop as low as 9% towards the end of 2021, and is currently sitting at just 15% and falling once again.

In January 2022, most notably, the metro recorded its second-lowest rainfall in 122 years with only 6mm measured, the lowest being 5.5mm in 1983.

Source: Briefly News