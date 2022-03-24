The drought in Nelson Mandela Bay is in its eighth year with record low rainfall, resulting in a dire water situation, particularly for the most vulnerable communities

Through a grant from Ford South Africa, Gift of the Givers Foundation installed boreholes at three schools and conducted plumbing repairs and upgrades at a total of five schools

Bulk water supply from the boreholes is used for regular handwashing and hygiene, ablution facilities and irrigation

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro remains hard hit by a crippling drought that is currently in its eighth year, but several local schools and thousands of learners in Gqeberha were thrown a crucial lifeline last year with the installation of boreholes, along with much-needed plumbing repairs and upgrades, conducted by Gift of the Givers Foundation and funded by Ford South Africa.

While much of the country is experiencing heavy rain and even floods in several areas, Nelson Mandela Bay has experienced record low rainfall that saw the combined level of its supply dams drop as low as 9% towards the end of 2021, and is currently sitting at just 15% and falling once again.

In January 2022, most notably, the metro recorded its second-lowest rainfall in 122 years with only 6mm measured, the lowest being 5.5mm in 1983.

Accordingly, water remains a scarce and extremely precious natural resource that impacts businesses, communities and schools in particular – issues highlighted annually by the United Nations World Water Day on 22 March and World Water Week, Quickpic reports.

Shawn Govender, Plant Manager of the Ford Struandale Engine Plant in Gqeberha says:

“The ongoing drought in Nelson Mandela Bay has reinforced the need for every individual, school and company to become water-wise, reduce their water consumption, recycle water wherever possible and address leaks and wastage, educating our learners is essential so that they become advocates for water-saving initiatives in their communities, and play a part in helping tackle this crisis now and in the future.”

Thanks to a R2,5-million grant from Ford South Africa, Gift of the Givers installed boreholes and conducted plumbing repairs at Fontein Primary School in Gelvandale, Helenvale Primary School and Republiek Primary School in Windvogel. At Fontein Primary, the borehole has augmented the water supply to the school by up to 57 000 litres per day, which is restricted to ensure there is minimal impact on the linear aquifer from which the water is pumped.

The Helenvale Primary borehole is capped at 150 000 litres per day, while the unit at Republiek Primary delivers around 68 000 litres per day – all of which is classified as bulk water suitable for cleaning, flushing toilets, bathing and irrigation, but not for human consumption, as per government standards. Information boards are placed at each school, detailing how the water may be used.

Along with the boreholes, much-needed plumbing repairs, maintenance and upgrades were conducted at all three of the schools, as well as at Sapphire Road Primary School in Booysen Park and Loyiso Senior Secondary School in Zwide.

Govender says:

“This project has reaffirmed our Ford+ value of caring for each other, for communities and also for the environment."

