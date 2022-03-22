The new Ford Ranger is set to be launched before the end of 2022, and the US carmaker has announced the power outputs of the new engines in the range

The Ranger will be headlined by a new 3,0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine with 180kW and 600N.m, while the option of the 2,0-litre available in two power outputs has been confirmed

The biturbo diesel engine is carried over from the current generation and boast a healthy 155kW and 500N.m

The new Ford Ranger, set to launch before the end of the year, will sport a new-generation V6 engine the carmaker confirmed. Local media got their first glimpse of the new Ranger and Everest in the metal.

Both models will be built at the US company's Silverton assembly plant in Pretoria. The power outputs for its four-cylinder engines were also confirmed.

Ford South Africa confirms power outputs for new Mzansi built Ford Ranger V6 and 4 cylinder models

180kW and 600N.m, those are the crucial numbers fans of the Ford Ranger will boast of when discussing the new generation bakkie at the bar. The 3,0-litre V6 turbodiesel headlines the range until the Raptor model arrives later, iol reports.

The four-cylinder engine options include the single-turbo in two tunes performance: 110kW and 350N.m, and 125kW and 405N.m, the Citizen reports.

The 2,0-litre biturbo engine is carried over from the current model and produces a healthy 155kW and 500N.m, Ford confirmed the engine will continue to be available in the Everest as well.

Gearbox options include the current six-speed automatic transmission available on Ranger will continue along with the introduction of a new five- and six-speed manual transmission for single-turbo diesel variants. The new biturbo 2,0-litre and 3,0-litre V6 get the tried and tested 10-speed automatic gearbox.

In terms of its off-roading credentials, the Ranger boasts approach and departure angles of 30 degrees and 23 degrees, respectively. Both those figures have increased significantly.

The new V6 Ranger will sport 180kW and a hefty 600N.m. Image: Quickpic

Ford’s new SA-built Ranger will debut a host of new tech, here’s what to expect

The 2022 Ford Ranger is set to be the most advanced double-cab bakkie the carmaker has ever produced, Briefly News reports.

The biggest change to the interior is a new digital instrument cluster that replaces the analogue display, the 20cm screen can be configured to the driver's needs and features body-style avatars.

The US carmaker's Sync infotainment system is available in its latest guise. Wireless functionality to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is available and Ford says the smartphone connectivity is designed to make the Sync 4A system easier to navigate. If the customer has cellular coverage, SYNC 4A can provide real-time information like fuel pricing, traffic alerts and more.

