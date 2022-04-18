The National Liquor Traders Council is one of the private sector organisations that have pledged to help the KZN residents in need

The organisations say it will help liquor traders rebuild their businesses as well as provide food parcels to community members

The Motsepe Foundation has also pledged to donate millions of rands to KZN residents and has measures put into place to make sure the money reaches victims

DURBAN - The private sector is stepping to help the victims of the KwaZulu-Natal funds with financial aid. The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) is one of the organisations that will be providing financial aid to businesses that have been affected by the floods.

The organisation has promised to donate at least R2 million to businesses trading in liquor that have been destroyed as a result of flooding.

The Motsepe Foundation will be donating R30 million to the residents of KZN who have been impacted by the devastating floods. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The NLTC says the help it is offering will be in the form of credit allowances for liquor traders, such as tavern owners, which can be used to restock and rebuild their businesses, according to SABC News.

The funds will also be used to rebuild the structures that have been destroyed. The organisation says it will also help the communities impacted by the floods by providing them with food parcels.

In terms of rebuilding structures, the NTLC says it has partnered with banks to provide owners with low-interest loans.

Billionaire Patrice Motsepe pledges R30 million to KZN residents

The Motsepe Foundation, which has been established by Patrice Motsepe, a billionaire businessman says it will be donating R30 million to the KwaZulu-Natal province to assist residents who need to rebuild all they have lost, according to eNCA.

In terms of governance of the donated funds, Motsepe says the foundation has processes put into place that will ensure that the money donated will really go towards the people who are in need of assistance during this difficult time.

"Dr Precious [Moloi-Motsepe] has identified two people from the Motsep foundation who are part of this community and they are there to work with religious and faith-based leaders so they can move forward and release the funds as quickly as possible," said Motsepe.

South Africans share their thoughts on the Motsepe Foundation's donation to KZN residents

@EdgarLegoale said:

"Ntate Patrice Motsepe shouldn’t make the mistake of transferring that R30million meant to assist KZN flood victims to the government. He should rather transfer it to the Gift of the Givers Foundation. History has taught us government cant be trusted during disaster times, #KZNFlood"

@EphraimSbudda said:

"Patrice Motsepe always comes to the party. Where are these other black millionaires that are said to have been created by the previous regime during the 9 infamous years? "

@bigkoostar said:

"I can't believe that there are still people who doubt Patrice Motsepe's contribution to society. Where do these people live?"

Source: Briefly News