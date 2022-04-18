A woman took to social media to suggest how displaced KZN flood victims can be accommodated as part of relief efforts

She proposed that individuals be accommodated in former president Jacob Zuma’s private homestead in Nkandla

The Twitter post attracted opposing views as some netizens were in agreement and others were completely against it

Following the devastating floods that ravaged KZN last week, many residents were left with extensive damage to their homes and others with nothing more but the clothes are their backs.

A woman suggested that KZN flood victims should be accommodated at Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla Homestead. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

One Mzansi woman @Lduga took to social media to propose that the many displaced individuals be accommodated in former president Jacob Zuma’s private homestead situated about 24km south of the rural town of Nkandla.

She captioned the post:

“Why are we not accommodating victims of #kznflood in this state house?”

Her suggestion sparked various views and reactions from cyber citizens, with many questioning the logic and appropriateness behind it. On the other hand, others agreed to her proposal:

@Mangie51572015 said:

“Losisi khuluma inqiniso, it falls under Durban. Still, people can be transported there temporarily.”

@syantombela commented:

“This is getting irritating now, or you guys just don't wanna use your brains, 1stly this isn't a state house, it belongs to bab Zuma n his family, 2ndly Durban and Inkandla are way apart from each other, 3rdly yekani ubab Zuma alone, he paid wat the state wanted him to pay.

@MacommsKgomo replied:

“The last time I checked is that the property you are referring to is a private homestead of His Excellency, President Gedleyihlekisa Jacob Zuma. Your assertion is not only comical but an insult to the Zuma family.”

@kgosi_yaBakwena wrote:

“Cyril has more properties than all the past presidents. He can accommodate enough people in his properties.”

Department of Human Settlements plans to distribute 4 000 temporary houses to displaced residents

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the Department of Human Settlements is stepping in to assist KwaZulu-Natal residents who are now displaced due to the devastating floods.

The province has been experiencing heavy rainfall that resulted in the destruction of people's homes, public infrastructure, and more.

The Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi held a media briefing on Saturday, 16 April to highlight the Department's plans to aid the victims of the flood.

