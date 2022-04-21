Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters has committed himself to help the community living in Quarry Road West

The EFF leader stated on Thursday that he will be donating R500 000 to the informal settlement to help them recover from the floods

South Africans have shown appreciation to Malema and some EFF supporters even called on him to be the next president

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - The Economic Freedom Fighters' leader Julius Malema visited Quarry Road West informal settlement in Clare Estate, Durban on Thursday, 21 April as part of the party's initiative to visit areas that have been devastated by floods.

The informal settlement that Malema was left destitute after floods destroyed people's homes. During his visit, Malema pledge half a million rand to help the residents that have been affected by the floods.

Julius Malema has promised to donate R500 000 to help an informal settlement recover from the KZN floods

Source: Twitter

According to The Witness, part of the roads and a bridge leading to the informal settlement have deteriorated due to the floods, leaving sewer pipes completely expose. Residents have now raised the concern that the pipes could rupture at any moment.

In addition to donating money, Malema also stated that he would be distributing blankets and food parcels to residents.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Residents have claimed that 18 people in the area were killed in the floods, however, that number has not been officially verified by the authorities.

IFP pledges to help the KZN government

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Velenkosini Hlabisa says the part will support the KZN premier Sihle Zikalala and his government as the province tries to recover from the floods.

Hlabisa acknowledged at the provincial day of prayer that the province is heading towards a tough time, reports SABC News. He added that this was a time to love and care for residents.

“As the province and as people and as the nation we have to brace ourselves for a tough road ahead rising from the ashes," said Hlabisa.

South Africans react to the EFF's good deeds

@Mahlorist said:

"Stealing from the poor to donate to the poor. Interesting times."

@ashleymlotha1 said:

"Wow, you should be the president of this failing state already @Julius_S_Malema. The masses need you not only in KZN but the whole country... Siyabonga my president."

@svester47 said:

"A good man indeed...a good organization indeed...wow man..no excuses..just focusing on solving the problem...black child....you don't know how blessed you are."

@KkKakaza said:

"This is appreciated, any donation to assist the victims is making the difference."

EFF heads to KZN to provide food and blankets to flood victims, SA unhappy with the party taking pictures

Briefly News previously reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters have done their part in helping the residents of KwaZulu-Natal who have been impacted by the devastating floods that impacted parts of the province in the past week.

The flooding harshly impacted thousands of people's lives and many found themselves without a roof over their heads due to their houses being destroyed by landslides.

The party sent two prominent members of the EFF to visit areas in KZN such as Inanda and eNhlungwane to hand out food parcels and blankets to residents, over the weekend, according to TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly News