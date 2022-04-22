Police Minister Bheki Cele said people found stealing funds meant for relief efforts in KZN will be arrested

DURBAN - Minister of Police Bheki Cele issued a stern warning to people to not steal money that has been allocated for victims of the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal. He was speaking during a Justice, Crime, and Prevention Security Cluster conference on Thursday 21 April when he made the comments.

Cele reminded people that if they tried to loot relief funds, they will be arrested. He also discussed the deployment of law enforcement officials to the flood-hit province. During the briefing, the police minister said the situation in KwaZulu-Natal is dire.

He said that families have been torn apart and if someone considered stealing from them, they are “some kind of animal”, Eyewitness News reported.

Cele also defended Government’s relief efforts and said there have been interventions since the first day of the floods. Relief in the form of food vouchers, building aid and burial assistance has been offered to residents.

Meanwhile, Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala shared the same sentiments. He said that all funds allocated for the recovery and rebuilding process in the province must be used with accountability and transparency, TimesLIVE reported. Zikalala added that corruption and fraud will not be tolerated in regard to the floods. He said that serious action will be taken against anyone who tries to benefit from aid meant for those in need.

Social media users react Cele’s comments

Janet Fox-van Der Poel said:

“The police will arrest them?!?! Is this a joke? It is the police, councillors and ministers who DO the stealing!”

Stephen King wrote:

“All money donated in fact anything for that matter donated should be sent to the Gift Of The Givers organisation not to any organisation or person remotely connected to the African National Criminals. That way we know it will find its way to the needy not into a bunch of criminals’ pockets.”

Bonokwakhe Gumede commented:

“Thieves have no conscience, but what is making it easier for them is that there are no consequences for stealing, some will even get rewarded/promotion.”

Michael Baker posted:

“The fact you have to say that in a public domain is quite unsettling. That means you have known all along that this has been happening and those who did abuse the system are immune from punishment.”

KZN floods: EFF Leader Julius Malema says it's time to expropriate land during visit to assess damage

Briefly News also reported the Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema wants the government to provide land to those who have been affected by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

He was speaking during his visit to the province where he assessed the damages to the area and provided relief to the communities affected. Malema’s visit to KZN began in an informal settlement in KwaMsuthu, where more than 50 shacks were destroyed. Thousands of people have been displaced throughout the province.

"This is the time to expropriate the land,” Malema said during an interview with SABC News.

He wants Government to remove and relocate the affected residents onto more suitable land.

