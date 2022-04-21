Police Minister Bheki Cele said the community and police are committed to working together to reduce crime

He visited the area after a resident was shot and killed during an Operation Dudula march against cable theft

Discussing Operation Dudula, Cele said he has no problem with anyone who is reducing crime as long as its within the law

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Police Bheki Cele said police and community members will work together to reduce crime in Kliptown, Soweto during his visit to the area on Thursday 21 April.

His visit to Kliptown came after a resident, Kgomotso Diale, was shot and killed during an Operation Dudula march against copper cable theft in the Chicken farm Informal Settlement on Monday. Cele said after speaking with Mayor Mpho Phalatse during a visit to the area the Mayor and City Power came to agreements about how to deal with the matter.

Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the community in Kliptown following the shooting incident. Image: Guillem Sartorio/Getty

Source: Getty Images

“We are supposed to improve the resources. We're going to give the police 10 new vehicles,” Cele said during an interview with eNCA.

He said that police will not sit back and allow people to commit crimes against the economy. Cele said that police can no longer make excuses about lack of recourses. He also assigned a team of 12 to deal with murder and attempted murder cases.

During the media address, the police minister also discussed Operation Dudula Leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini and said that he has no issues standing with whoever can assist with making the lives better as long as it happens within the law. Responding to the matter, Dlamini said the people will rise and they shall govern, according to TimesLIVE.

Social media users react to Cele’s comments

@Sarah_laubs said:

“This must be the only country in the world where the head buffoon moves from one crime scene to the next threatening the criminals. Other countries have a police service that goes in and arrest the perpetrators.”

@venturor commented:

“Hahahahaha... oh! It wasn't a joke?”

@Terrance567891 shared:

“Where is the Illegal Copper Smelting Factory that was Exposed some time ago? Connect the Conduit. Supply and Demand.”

@letsepemongalo2 added:

“See who is talking.”

