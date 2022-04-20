Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi has launched a sting operation against undocumented nationals

A video of Motsoaledi discussing his stance on illegal immigrants has gone viral on social media and she says people are abusing the SA democracy

He plans to arrest undocumented nationals and added that he will only rest once they are behind bars

EASTERN CAPE - Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi has taken a firm stance against illegal immigrants and has launched a sting operation against them. A video of his address to the African National Congress (ANC), where he discussed undocumented foreign nations, has been doing its rounds on social media.

Motsoaledi, who has spoken out on numerous occasions about his views on the matter, said that criminals commit crimes in their own countries and seek refuge in South Africa. He said that Government should not be scared to discuss issues surrounding immigration and that South Africa is the only country that accepts “rascals”.

A video of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi vowing to crack down on illegal foreign nationals has gone viral.

Source: Getty Images

The minister said that people are abusing the meaning of democracy and officials will no longer allow it, according to SowetanLIVE. He plans to arrest undocumented nationals. Motsoaledi commented that when officials try to solve the illegal immigrant issue in the country, they are dubbed as xenophobic. He also called out the ANC and other ministers for not addressing the issue.

Motsoaledi added that the United Nations is angry with the country for accepting criminals. He warned that he would be “coming for” undocumented nationals in the country and will only rest once they are behind bars, Business Day reported.

South Africans divided on Motsoaledi’s comments

@Ngoako_Mabeba said:

“I don’t understand why some notion is being created that the minister is doing something wrong. What is wrong with arresting criminals, who happen to be predominantly foreign? Bravo minister, keep up the good work.”

@zandamann1 wrote:

“The minister is doing a good job. Well done minister, you are one of the few.”

@moalimjibreel posted:

“I remember this minister blaming foreigners for the decay in the health department when he was in charge. I didn't understand why the president made him minister in home affairs. He seems to thrive on blaming foreigners for the problems in South Africa.”

@Harshly04890661 commented:

“The reason why we accept “rascals” is because we have people with the intellect of a 5 year old and the integrity of a toothpick manning our borders.”

@SiphoM65850146 added:

“You're doing well Mr Motsoaledi that's all we need not Dudula or Xenophobia in our country do your job properly.”

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi conducts patrols at Beitbridge Border to curb illegal crossings

Briefly News also reported almost 700 illegal immigrants have been arrested during a two-day long operation at Beitbridge Border Post in Musina, Limpopo. Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi conducted a visit to the area, where he issued a stern warning to those involved with trans-border criminal activities.

He reiterated that illegal crossings will not be tolerated. A bus was found along the South Africa-Zimbabwe borderline, transporting undocumented passengers and a driver whose passport was expired. The driver was arrested and the bus was confiscated.

Motsoaledi said the bus driver was previously found transporting illegal immigrants and that he “undermines the country”. Motsoaledi said during an interview with SABC News that in the past, undocumented nationals could do anything they wanted including smuggling people into the country, but that time is over now.

