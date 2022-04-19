700 people were arrested after being caught trying to illegally cross into the country from Zimbabwe

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi visited the Beitbridge Border Post, which is between South Africa and Zimbabwe

The recently-established Board Management Authority plans to secure the border by installing a proper fence soon

LIMPOPO - Almost 700 illegal immigrants have been arrested during a two-day long operation at Beitbridge Border Post in Musina, Limpopo. Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi conducted a visit to the area, where he issued a stern warning to those involved with trans-border criminal activities.

He reiterated that illegal crossings will not be tolerated. A bus was found along the South Africa-Zimbabwe borderline, transporting undocumented passengers and a driver whose passport was expired.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said illegal border crossing will not be tolerated. Image: Brenton Geach/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The driver was arrested and the bus was confiscated. Motsoaledi said the bus driver was previously found transporting illegal immigrants and that he “undermines the country”. Motsoaledi said during an interview with SABC News that in the past, undocumented nationals could do anything they wanted including smuggling people into the country, but that time is over now.

The Board Management Authority that was recently established hopes to secure the border fence soon. Motsoaledi also investigated allegations of corruption by officials at the border post, however, there was no evidence found, IOL reported.

