EFF Leader Julius Malema wants government to remove and relocate the residents affected by the floods in KZN onto more suitable land

Malema said during his visit to the province that this is the time to expropriate the land and called the government cowards

The political party will donate R500,000 to assist the communities affected by the floods throughout the province

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DURBAN - The Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema wants the government to provide land to those who have been affected by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. He was speaking during his visit to the province where he assessed the damages to the area and provided relief to the communities affected.

Malema’s visit to KZN began in an informal settlement in KwaMsuthu where more than 50 shacks have been destroyed. Thousands of people have been displaced throughout the province.

EFF Leader Julius Malema calls on the government to provide land to those affected by floods. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

Source: Twitter

"This is the time to expropriate the land,” Malema said during an interview with SABC News.

He wants the government to remove and relocate the affected residents onto more suitable land.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“The constitution allows expropriation of land without compensation this is an opportune moment for them to exercise the section which they said does not require an amendment. They are cowards who will rather have their people losing their lives in their numbers," Malema said.

He said the political party will donate R500,000 to assist communities affected by the floods.

Residents are currently being housed at community halls in the areas, Eyewitness News reported.

South Africans react to EFF’s comments

@sindane3 said:

“EFF has made politics easy to understand, socialism shouldn’t be difficult to understand, and ubuntu put in practice again in KZN today. Haters must be having running tummies, let’s wait for “where is the money coming from gang.”

@RonyShabalala commented:

“My vote is working overtime. Long live EFF.”

@supingmalanka54 posted:

“Our blood is red so our team forward we go Amandla.”

@ARSENALDB101 wrote:

“Where did he get R500k.”

@Mahlorist added:

“Stealing from the poor to donate to the poor. Interesting times.”

EFF Leader Julius Malema pledges R500 000 to help an informal settlement in Durban rebuild after KZN floods

Briefly News also reported the Economic Freedom Fighters' leader Julius Malema visited Quarry Road West informal settlement in Clare Estate, Durban on Thursday, 21 April as part of the party's initiative to visit areas that have been devastated by floods.

The informal settlement that Malema was left destitute after floods destroyed people's homes. During his visit, Malema pledge half a million rand to help the residents that have been affected by the floods.

According to The Witness, part of the roads and a bridge leading to the informal settlement have deteriorated due to the floods, leaving sewer pipes completely expose. Residents have now raised the concern that the pipes could rupture at any moment.

Source: Briefly News