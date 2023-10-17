A five-year-old child was shocked to death in the Cape Flats

The incident took place at Ash Crescent in Hanover Park, and police are investigating the cause of death

Western Cape has been riddled with violent deaths recently, and netizens poured their condolences to the family

A five-year-old's death was caused by electricity in the Cape Flats. Images: Klaus Vedelft and Simon McGill

Source: Getty Images

South Africans have slammed the violence at the Cape Flats after the death of a little child. The child was allegedly killed by electricity, and the nation mourned the loss of life at a young age.

Child killed by electricity in Cape Flats

A five-year-old from Hanover Park was allegedly shocked to death. SABC News said the incident happened in Ash Crescent in Cape Town. The police don't know what happened or how the child was killed by electricity. Still, they are investigating the incident and have called on the community to provide information.

Crime in the Western Cape

Crime in the Western Cape is a severe problem. According to the South African Police Service crime statistics, between April and June 2023, crime in the province increased by 0.3%. The stats also proved that over 19% of the crime in the country is committed in the Western Cape. In areas like Mitchell's Plain, the reported cases increased by 6.1% compared to last year. Fortunately, the statistics for murder in the province went down from 994 to 939.

However, the province was still the fourth most-murderous province in the country. One of the most recent murder incidents in the province occurred during the recent violent Cape Town taxi protests. A British doctor visiting the country was murdered as he made a wrong turn trying to leave the Cape Town International Airport. He found himself in Nyanga, where he was shot and killed.

South Africans saddened by death

Netizens commented on the death of the young child on Facebook.

Garin J Wolf asked:

“And what about the five-year-old that was shot dead in a gang crossfire, also in Hanover Park?”

King Kgosie said:

“Something is wrong in the Cape Flats and KZN. It’s always ‘rest in peace’.”

Nicholas Consesium was hurt.

“That’s so unfortunate. My condolences to the family.”

Deon Bekker added:

“Connect cables anywhere. No clue what they are doing.”

Drug dealer kills five people

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a suspected drug dealer was arrested after allegedly murdering five people in Paarl, Western Cape.

Police reported that the man gunned down his cousin and four other people, two of whom were teenagers. The suspect killed them execution-style, as each was shot in the head.

