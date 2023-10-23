Struggle veteran Allan Boesak criticized Israel and called it an apartheid state, calling for the government to disassociate itself from Israel

Boesak was joined by hundreds of citizens and political leaders who marched against Israel in Cape Town

Netizens had lukewarm reactions to his statements, and some agreed while others disagreed with him

Struggle stalwart Allan Boesak slammed Israel for its conflict with Hamas and called on the country to break all ties with Israel.

He also condemned the nation and called it an apartheid state, demanding that South Africa sever all connection with Israel in support of Palestine.

Allan Boesak condemns Israel

Boesak spoke at a pro-Palestine protest held in Cape Town on 22 October. The march was attended by religious and political leaders in the province and scores of people who stood in solidarity with Palestine following the declaration of war made by Israel against Hamas. According to SABC News, Boesak did not pull his punches.

He said that the South African government should cut itself from Israel, recall the country’s ambassador to Israel and make it clear that the government supports Palestine.

Boesak also expressed that Cyril Ramaphoa cannot stop the war, but US President Joe Biden has the power to end the conflict. He also pointed out that since Ramaphosa cannot talk to Netanyahu, the country must do its best to show its support for Palestine in the conflict.

Mixed reactions to Boesak's statements

Netizens on Facebook had mixed reactions to Boesak’s statements.

Vincent Nhlanhla Ntuli said:

“Countries are fulfilling bible prophecies without noticing.”

Bheka L. Nene asked:

“Can these people also march to embassies of China for Tibet people’s liberation and to the Russian embassy for war and atrocities on innocent people of Ukraine?”

Lebone Mogajane said:

“He is hallucinating or living in a fool’s paradise.”

Dumisane Dube asked:

“Pro-Palestine protest, who started the war?”

Ngwede Ne Ngwavuma responded:

“Hamas started the war, not Palestine.”

Calls for Israel embassy to be shut down

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said the country will be on the right side of history when it marches to the Israeli Embassy to support Palestine.

Mbalula slammed the war and the atrocities that the Palestinians face due to the ongoing conflict between the two nations. South Africans slammed his statements and demanded that the embassy be shut down.

