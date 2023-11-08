The minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi PandorIsrael'sed that Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, be arrested

She addressed parliament and called for the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant, accusing Netanyahu of killing children, women and the elderly

South Africans rMzansi'sher of Mzansi's stance in the Russia-Ukraine war

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo MoNews's Briefly News's current affairs journalist offered coverage of current affairs and societal issues during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

SA pointed to Putin when Naledi Pandor called for Netanyahu's arrest. Images: Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Contributor/Getty Images and Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, called for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the deaths of women, children and the elderly. Pandor was addressing MPs in parliament and pointed out that Mzansi cannot allow the crimes committed against Palestinian people to continue unchecked. South Africans bit back and reminded her to take a similar stance to Russia's president Vladimir Putin in his war against Ukraine.

Netanyahu must be arrested: Pandor

According to TimesLIVE, Pandor called on the International Criminal Court to issue a warrant arrest for the Israeli prime minister and accused him of killing children, the elderly and women. Israel waged war against Hamas after Hamas attacked Israel, killing almost 1000 Israelis. In response, Israel declared war against the military group and attacked hospitals, public facilities and buildings, killing thousands in Gaza.

Pandor remarked that the country should not allow the war in the Middle East to continue. She added that the people of Palestine are denied the right to exist as human beings and the freedoms and rights South Africans fought hard for. She pointed out that all humans enjoy the right to freedom. She said parliament cannot stand up for abuse.

Mzansi reminds Pandor of Putin

South Africans on Facebook turned on her and recommended that she take a similar stance against Vladimir Putin, who declared war on Ukraine last year.

Walter Kohlhöfer said:

“You ask for him to be arrested. What about Putin?”

Mafana Machava pointed out:

“Same as what Russia is doing to Ukraine.”

Richards Nantchengwa pointed out:

“This is madness of the highest level. Someone can’t call out Russia, but they call out Israel, yet Russia and Hamas/Palestine did the same.”

Muhamad Adam pointed out:

“Israel became a problem because no one stood up properly when they committed an atrocity in 1948 when they arrived. Russia is doing that now to Ukraine, and that’s maybe why the work is fighting for Ukraine.”

Allan Boesak condemns Israel

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that apartheid struggle veteran Allan Boesak condemned Israel as an apartheid state.

Boesak, who was joined by hundreds of pro-Palestinian marchers in Cape Town, protested against the role of Israel in their war with Hamas. Boesak called on the country's leadership to take a stronger stance against Israel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News