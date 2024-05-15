The City of Johannesburg has revealed that it plans on spending over R83 billion for the 2024-2024 financial year

More than half of the budget has been set aside for housing and City Power initiatives in the City

South Africans believed that the government would loot the money and showed no faith in the City's ability to spend the money well

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg plans to spend more than half its R83.1 billion budget on housing and City Power in the 2024-2025 financial year.

City of Joburg to spend R83.1 billion in 2024, 2025

Johannesburg's MMC for Finance, Dada Morero, presented the budget. According to SABC News, he revealed that the City earmarked R46 million for housing infrastructure and City Power within the City's Sustainable Services Cluster.

The Health Department in Johannesburg's budget increased by 4.8%, meaning the City would spend R1.5 billion on health. He added that the City's three-year capital budget is R23 billion and includes disabled people.

South Africans have no faith in the City

Netizens on Facebook doubted that the City of Johannesburg would put the money to good use.

Law Marule said:

"Empty promises as usual. This Mapanyazela must make sure ANC does not lose Gauteng province. If it loses, he will rot in jail."

Dalu Malinga said:

"Around 8 billion will just vanish into thin air. Mark my words."

Mororiseng Papole said:

"Crime in this country starts in that City Hall."

Lutando Shirley Layzo said:

"They will steal all of it with the nyaope mayor."

Noluthando Sibeko said:

"That is why Panyaza wants ANC to win Gauteng so that he can eat."

Mahashi Dawid IV said:

"Comrades must benefit. R82 billion is for the comrades."

Ayanda Mvala said:

"R83 billion will disappear into thin air."

