The Department of Health has pleaded with South Africans to vaccinate ahead of this year's flu season

The department noted an increase in the respiratory syncytial virus, which had similar symptoms as Covid-19 and SARS-CoV-2

Many social media users seemed disinterested in vaccinating for flu before the 2024 winter season

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered health and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The Health Department has asked South Africans to vaccinate against respiratory viruses ahead of the winter season. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Health Department has urged citizens to protect themselves against respiratory infections, which are expected to increase in winter.

Health officials advise citizens to vaccinate

The department said respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is at peak circulation nationwide, while influenza virus infections are starting to hike.

A department statement explained that due to common symptoms, RSV could be confused with COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2. It further said that the RSV virus was prevalent among young children but also contributed to respiratory illness in older people.

The department advised people at high risk, such as the elderly, pregnant women and those living with underlying illnesses like TB and HIV, to get vaccinated to prevent severe health complications should they contract this virus.

South Africans show no interest in vaccinating

Many social media users seemed disinterested in vaccinating before the 2024 winter season.

@NkabanhleT said:

“Yeah...vaccines!”

@KatlehoLs added:

“Yeah, more powerful drugs into our system, that always work.”

@SDlomo48903 commented:

“We don't want to be told how to live our lives we've had different seasons from the time we were born so we know OK!”

@ndamose3 explained:

“Am not taking that poison.”

@MpinchiM pointed out:

“You are no longer in a position to tell us about our health. You betrayed us during Covid.”

