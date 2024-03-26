The family of Lourentia Lombaard, who was arrested in connection with the disappearance of Joslin Smith, was stunned by her arrest

They revealed that Lombaard asked them for money to buy illegal substances before Smith disappeared

South Africans felt like the case was drawn out and was becoming like a horrific soapie with no end in sight

With nine years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Joslin Smith's case's slow progress is stressing many South Africans. Images: South African Police Service/Facebook and Grace Cary/Getty Images

VREDENBURG – Lourentia Lombaard, who was recently arrested for her alleged role in the disappearance of Joslin Smith, was allegedly looking for money for illegal substances when her family last saw her.

Lourentia Lombaard wanted money: family

Daily Voice reported that her family learned about her arrest on social media platforms. Her cousin recalled that Lombaard came to them looking for money for substances when they last saw her. This was before Joslin was reported missing.

“She wanted drug money,” she said.

What you need to know about Joslin Smith's disappearance

Joslin has been missing for more than a month, and her mother, Kelly Smith, Kelly's' boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis, Steveno Van Rhyn and Phumza Sigaqa were initially arrested for her disappearance

The state dropped their case against Sigaqa after they could not find evidence to pin against her

Lourentia Lombaard was subsequently arrested as a suspect in the case

South Africans weary of the case's progress

South Africans on Facebook were running out of patience for the case and shared their frustrations.

Sammy Sue Smith said:

“The whole story is so draining. If they confessed, why is Joslin still missing?”

Lydia Wessels said:

“This is like a soapie. So drawn out. Where is she?”

Glenda Cornelius said:

“And the case will be postponed until 2026, and nothing will happen to them. People will start to forget this case.”

Martin Vass said:

“People should take to the stress and put pressure on the justice system to show intent to bring this child back.”

Renee Daniels said:

“They can at least say who they sold Joslin to.”

Lourentia Lombaard remains behind bars

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Lombaard also abandoned her bail application. Lombaard joined Smith and Appollis, who abandoned their bail applications as well.

South Africans wanted to know Joslin's location, but the case emotionally drained them.

