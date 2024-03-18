A 32-year-old woman was arrested for the disappearance of Joslin Smith and is expected to appear in court

This came after the case against former accused Phumza Sigaqa was released after no evidence was found that she was involved in Joslin's disappearance

Sigaqa also shared her side of the story and revealed that he had to run away from home for her safety

WESTERN CAPE – Phumza Sigaqa, who was arrested for the disappearance of Joslin Smith, had spoken out after she was released from custody. The state found no evidence against her, and the charges against her were dropped.

Sigaqa denies being a sangoma

IOL revealed that Sigaqa's life was turned upside down and has been in danger since she was arrested for Joslin Smith's disappearance. This was after another suspect, a 32-year-old woman, was arrested in connection with her disappearance and is expected to appear in Vredenburg Magistrates Court on 18 March.

Sigaqa denied ever being a sangoma and said she had been vilified. She also had to flee from her house with her children because she feared for her family's safety. She said that although she was no longer incarcerated, she still felt like a prisoner, unable to move around freely.

What you need to know about Joslin Smith's case

It's been a month since Joslin Smith went missing in Saldanha Bay

Four suspects, including her mother, Kelly and her mother's boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis, were arrested and appeared in court

Phumza Sigaqa was released from custody after the state could find no evidence to tie her to Joslin's disappearance, and Kelly and Appollis abandoned their bail application

Mzansi wants to know where Joslin is

South Africans on Facebook wanted to know where Joslin was.

Cecil Kock said:

"All of them spill different stories, and the most important is that no one can pinpoint where our little angel is."

Mishack Velly Sithole said:

"Justice with one eye."

Zerena Philip said:

"The money is hidden."

Marcelle Jephtha said:

"I pray God intercedes for this poor lady and that she will be compensated for her ordeal."

