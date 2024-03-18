Former Joslin Smith Disappearance Suspect Denies Being a Sangoma
- A 32-year-old woman was arrested for the disappearance of Joslin Smith and is expected to appear in court
- This came after the case against former accused Phumza Sigaqa was released after no evidence was found that she was involved in Joslin's disappearance
- Sigaqa also shared her side of the story and revealed that he had to run away from home for her safety
With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.
WESTERN CAPE – Phumza Sigaqa, who was arrested for the disappearance of Joslin Smith, had spoken out after she was released from custody. The state found no evidence against her, and the charges against her were dropped.
Sigaqa denies being a sangoma
IOL revealed that Sigaqa's life was turned upside down and has been in danger since she was arrested for Joslin Smith's disappearance. This was after another suspect, a 32-year-old woman, was arrested in connection with her disappearance and is expected to appear in Vredenburg Magistrates Court on 18 March.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Sigaqa denied ever being a sangoma and said she had been vilified. She also had to flee from her house with her children because she feared for her family's safety. She said that although she was no longer incarcerated, she still felt like a prisoner, unable to move around freely.
What you need to know about Joslin Smith's case
It's been a month since Joslin Smith went missing in Saldanha Bay
Four suspects, including her mother, Kelly and her mother's boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis, were arrested and appeared in court
Phumza Sigaqa was released from custody after the state could find no evidence to tie her to Joslin's disappearance, and Kelly and Appollis abandoned their bail application
Mzansi wants to know where Joslin is
South Africans on Facebook wanted to know where Joslin was.
Cecil Kock said:
"All of them spill different stories, and the most important is that no one can pinpoint where our little angel is."
Mishack Velly Sithole said:
"Justice with one eye."
Zerena Philip said:
"The money is hidden."
Marcelle Jephtha said:
"I pray God intercedes for this poor lady and that she will be compensated for her ordeal."
SAPS protects Kelly Smith and boyfriend from mob justice attempt
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service protected Kelly Smith and her boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis, from the community.
This was after members of the community allegedly planned to assault them for their alleged involvement in Joslin's disappearance. The police took them to a safe place.
Source: Briefly News