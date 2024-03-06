The South African Police Service has arrested four people in connection with the disappearance of Joslin Smith in Saldanha Bay

Three of the suspects were taken into custody on 5 March 2024 and two of them confessed, while the other two refused to say anything

South Africans demand answers from the suspects and pray that Joslin will be found alive

With nine years experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Netizens want more information after four people were arrested for Joslin Smith's disappearance. Images: @joy_zelda/X and ER Productions Limited/Getty Images

Source: UGC

SALDANHA BAY – The South African Police Service has detained four people for the disappearance of Joslin Smith. Three of the four were taken into custody on 5 March and two confessed. The fourth was taken in on the same night

4 Suspects arrested for Joslin's disappearance

According to eNCA, three people were arrested and two cooperated and confessed to officers. A third refused to confess and a fourth was taken into custody.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

What you need to know about the Joslin Smith disappearance

Joslin Smith, who has been missing for 15 days, disappeared while in the care of her mother's boyfriend in Saldanha Bay

Police offered a reward for any information leading to her discovery

After weeks of searching, police found bloodstained clothes in the area where she was last seen

South Africans want answers

Netizens on Facebook demand to know what happened.

Adira Sayed said:

"No one is saying what they confessed about. Where is she?"

Murendeni Mulweli said:

"I hope the confession was voluntary and taken properly and procedurally."

Sarah Alexander said:

"I hope and pray that she will be alive. The poor girl. I can't imagine what she went through these past few weeks."

Louise Koekemoer said:

"My heart is broken. I've been praying for Joslin since she disappeared. I'm still praying for Joslin. I hope she is still alive and will be found alive."

Refilwe Gee Mkhwanazi said:

"At least the story is going somewhere, eish. Now, they must tell us where the little girl is."

Kelly Smith's boyfriend feels responsible for Joslin Smith's disappearance

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Joslin Smith's mother's boyfriend feels responsible for her disappearance.

The man was last seen with Joslin, who she was left with while her mother went to work. Although he feels terrible for the child disappearing in his presence, he asserts that he had nothing to do with her disappearance.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News