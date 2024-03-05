A South African Police Service officer stationed in the Western Cape was arrested for being involved in a hit-and-run incident

The officer allegedly hit a teenager who was walking on the side of the road and knocked him over

The boy died, and the officer's number plates were found on the scene, which led to her arrest, leaving many in the country upset by her conduct

WESTERN CAPE– A member of the South African Police Service was arrested in Kraaifontein in the Western Cape after she was involved in a hit-and-run incident which killed a teenager. The officer was found under the influence.

Westen Cape SAPS officer arrested

According to TimesLIVE, the incident took place on 3 March in Kraaifontein. The police officer allegedly knocked over the teenager because she was driving at a high speed and did not stop. When cops arrived, they found the registration plates of the car she booked out.

She was summoned to the scene, but she arrived in her car. She was arrested for reckless and negligent driving, culpable homicide and driving under the influence. She appeared in the Kuils River Magistrate's court on 5 March. Her case was postponed.

South Africans slam the officer

South Africans on Facebook did not hide their disappointment that the officer was involved in such an incident.

Rajiv Singh said:

"This is the calibre of police we have in SA."

Sothandokuhle Mbaleki Gwele said:

"I think she was drunk. That's why she ran. For a sergeant, she should have known better."

Velocity Meme said:

"A police sergeant should know better what to do if you hit someone on the road."

Leonard Nyandoro Muzunze said:

"Rotten apples in SAPS."

