South African Bridgerton fans celebrate as Mzansi local actress Masali Baduza joins the Netflix hit series

The Noughts + Crosses actress cameo is one which many fans are looking forward to in the next season to come

The online community reacted to Masali Baduza's cameo as they beam with pride while taking to social media

The much-awaited second part series of "Bridgerton" season three has premiered, and viewers are ecstatic.

South Africa celebrated Masali Baduza's debut in 'Bridgerton' Season 3. Image: Masali Baduza

Source: Instagram

SA celebrates actress Masali Baduza, who joined Bridgerton as Michela Sterling

When Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) marries Colin (Luke Newtown), her childhood sweetheart, it's the greatest thing ever, as Eloise (Claudia Jessie) gets to keep her closest friend and have a new sibling.

Colin's younger sister Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and her fiancé John Stirling (Victor Alli) also married this season, so Penelope and Colin weren't the only Bridgerton couple who tied the knot.

Eloise asked if she might move to Scotland with Francesca and her husband after their wedding ceremony; however, she was not the only one moving with the newlyweds as Stirling's cousin Michaela, played by South African actress Masali Baduza, is also moving in.

Mzansi could not help but share the excitement of seeing their own on the hit drama series, with one taking to TikTok to rave about the local actress.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Masali Baduza's Bridgerton cameo

Mzansi netizens were over the moon as they flooded the comment section, saying:

Opelong Masinga said:

Yeah, we are proud, but I Hope she is not the "Michael Stirling" Phela. He is my favourite Bridgerton husband..I am really looking forward to him."

Luyanda-Zinhle shared:

"Bridgerton twist Michael Stirling being Michaela Stirling...Yhoo it's gonna be interesting coz we've seen Frenchesca falling in love with her."

PsyD praised the South African actress, saying:

"Yes....Congratulations Masali."

K wrote:

"Loved her Noughts and Crosses; she ate as Persephone."

Musa keys stuns in all-white outfit for ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 premiere

Briefly News previously reported that Musa Keys was among the Mzansi celebs who dressed to the nines for the recent Bridgerton ball. In an all-white outfit, the Grammy-nominated singer had netizens buzzing over his extravagant look, but none had anything good to say.

Our fave, Musa Keys, was out at the Bridgerton season three premiere and shook the venue with his electrifying performance.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News