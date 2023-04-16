For any parent, a new baby is a cause for celebration, but sometimes the older siblings don't feel the same way

One toddler made his feelings about the new baby in his house very clear when he gave the infant the dirtiest look he could muster

The internet thought the young boy's reaction was priceless, and many joked that he was not having it

A new addition is a moment of joy and celebration for most families. But sometimes, the reception of the siblings can be pretty underwhelming. In a hilarious TikTok, one adorable toddler made it clear that his new sibling was not welcome with an amusing look of disapproval.

Toddler gives his new sibling the dirtiest look. Image: @peachyvines11

Source: TikTok

The video posted by @peachyvines11 shows the child's enthusiastic parents presenting the little boy with their new baby. His reaction made the internet double over in hysterics, as he clearly was not excited.

The TikTok video has 2.5 million people rolling with laughter over the tot's reaction

The older sister checks out the new addition to the family with interest, but the older brother isn't in the mood to play nice. Every parent knows how this little guy feels. We've all experienced firsthand how toxic sibling rivalry can become.

Luckily, no one took his reaction too seriously. Most are sure that he will grow to love the baby with time.

Watch the video here

TikTok could relate to the side-eyeing toddler

Many parents and siblings in the comment section felt the little guy's pain. In true TikTok fashion, netizens delivered on the jokes.

Briefly News compiled some hilarious comments:

@amnahsn99 loved the look:

"Bombastic side eye."

@virgojudgingyou had jokes:

"He is like, "Maury, I am not the child’s brother."

@jazzy.payne09 said what the little boy was thinking:

"He said, "Return To Sender!"

