A recent viral TikTok video showed a passenger holding onto a taxi door while it was moving, which seems common

The condition of taxis is often poor, and passengers have to prepare themselves for anything on the ride

Netizens made humorous comments about the situation, with some saying that doors and people are falling

"Our taxi's are fallen apart." A viral video showing a passenger holding on for dear life sends netizens into laughter. @winchellbob2/TikTok

Taxis come in different forms, yet despite their condition, they move. A recent viral TikTok post showed a person holding the door while the taxi was moving. One could say they were holding on for dear life.

Passenger holds onto Taxi door while it moves

If you have been in one, you know that sometimes the door may not close. Passengers tend to bang it close, which eventually results in damage. You can see the post below:

Netizens shared their hilarious responses

@phologo said:

"Our taxis are falling apart "

@goodgirl added:

"In a taxi you have to prepare yourself in doing anything "

@Miss.devos said:

"Being a passenger in a taxi is a job on its own"

@Sean Mmo said:

"That pinkie seems to be working over time"

@BuhleTracy added:

"Haiibo?lomuntu must also count the money? yuuuu"

@Lumko.brah said:

"The grip is SENDING me"

@Sphiwokuhle added:

"Taxi videos kill me "

@Sego said:

"doors are falling, people are falling with the doors"

