The father of one of the victims in the Carletonville accident spoke out about his experiences on that fateful day

He said when he was called to the scene, he was expecting to take his son back home alive, but that was not the case

Heartbroken South Africans empathised with him and prayed for him and other victims of the accident

WEST RAND — One of the parents of the victims of the accident, which claimed 13 lives, spoke up about his feelings and thoughts on the fateful day his son died.

Parent was heartbroken that his son died

According to SowetanLIVE, Bobby Makinta lost his 10-year-old son in the car crash between a scholar transport and a bakkie on the N12 near Elands in Merafong, West Rand. The victims were all burned beyond recognition.

Makinta said he received the call that his son, Tshiamo, was involved in an accident. When he left his office, he thought that he would find his child in shock but still alive. But when he got to the scene, it was closed off. They rushed to the hospital but didn't find him among those surviving. The heartbroken man said Tshiamo was their only son.

South Africans pray for victims' families

Netizens on Facebook were broken and sent their prayers to the victims' families.

Kete Mofube said:

"God of comfort, please touch the families of the departed."

ThembAmahle Lebohang WahaMotloung said:

"A parent's worst nightmare."

Mzwa Ndile said:

"We pray for God's strength and comfort for all the families affected, as they are trying to make sense of the sudden loss of their beloved ones."

Pontsho Molapo said:

"A wound that will never heal from a parent."

Nokuzola Claudia Sikhakhane said:

"I cannot imagine what the parents and loved ones are going through at this moment."

KwaZulu-Natal accident claims six lives

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that an accident on the R61 in Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal took the lives of six pedestrians.

The driver of a BMW allegedly lost control of the vehicle and hit six people who were walking, and SA was devastated by the accident.

