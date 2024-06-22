A BMW sedan struck six pedestrians on the R61 road in Mbizana, killing five at the scene and the sixth en route to the hospital

Local authorities are investigating the crash, suspecting the driver may have lost control

In Phoenix, a separate multi-vehicle collision left several injured and one person trapped, involving a cash-in-transit vehicle and causing major traffic disruptions

A devastating accident occurred on the R61 road in Mbizana, resulting in the tragic deaths of six pedestrians.

The incident occurred as a BMW sedan, driven by a male occupant, was travelling from Mbizana towards Port Edward.

The six men were walking along the road when the vehicle collided with them.

Driver kills six pedestrians

The impact was severe, causing immediate fatalities for five of the pedestrians, who died at the scene.

The sixth victim was rushed to the O.R. Tambo and Adelaide Tambo Hospital in Mbizana but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries en route.

Local authorities said in a statement that they were investigating the circumstances of the accident. Initial reports suggest the driver may have lost control of the vehicle, but further details have yet to be confirmed.

The identities of the deceased have not been released, pending notification of their families.

Another crash leaves one person trapped

A serious collision involving three vehicles occurred on Friday at the intersection of Newpark and Trenance Park Drive in Phoenix, resulting in multiple injuries and one person being entrapped.

VIP Medical Teams were swiftly alerted to the scene. The exact cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.

In another statement, Arrive Alive said upon arrival, VIP Medics began stabilizing the injured individuals before transporting them to nearby medical facilities.

Emergency Medical Response Services (EMRS) and the Fire Department successfully extricated the trapped driver from a light motor vehicle.

The incident also involved a cash-in-transit vehicle, leading to significant traffic disruptions and the need for additional law enforcement presence.

