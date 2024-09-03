One young lady went viral on social media after she received a BMW for her 21st birthday bash

In the clip, she unveiled her car, leaving people in awe of the vehicle and its geared loads of views, likes and comments

The online community gushed over the stunner whips as they rushed to the comments section

A woman celebrated her 21st in style. The young babe bagged a brand-new car, which she flexed for the world to see.

A lady was surprised with a brand new BMW car in a TikTok video for her 21st birthday. Image: @pamandzanozmom

Source: TikTok

Woman bags a BMW for her 21st birthday in a clip

A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @pamandzanozmom shared a video showcasing how they gifted their daughter a car.

In the clip, the vehicle was wrapped in a box. As the footage continued, the car, a black BMW, was unveiled. The young hun was surprised and excited about her gift as she walked around the luxury whip in awe.

The video was well received as it became a viral hit on TikTok, clocking over 1. 9 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the footage below:

Mzansi cheers the hun on

South Africans were excited for the young lady as they showered her with congratulatory messages while some simply gushed over her brand-new whip.

Nzwaki Ntuli89 said:

"Some people are so blessed."

Chuma101 added:

"First car bands from the box, Jehova. Congratulations, babe."

Shaka expressed:

“No, I’m not lucky; I’m blessed !”Happy Birthday to her! She’s so lucky to have such parents."

NT commented:

"Wow, wow, this is a beautiful gift. She will never forget it. She must have been a good child to her parents."

Belle.fille replied:

"To us that don't know surprises."

Boikhutso_Motsugi wrote:

"Mxm, I just looked at my parents and sighed."

