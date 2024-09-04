One young lady took to social media to show off her free Shein haul, and people loved it

The video captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the hun's clip as they rushed to the comments with inquiries, while some gushed over her things

A woman raved about the free Shein gift she received in a TikTok video making rounds online.

A lady showed off her free Shein haul in a TikTok video. Image: Morsa Images/ Getty Images @doneilleloko/TikTok

Woman flexes her free Shein haul

TikTok user @doneilleloko showed off the goodies she got from the popular online store Shein. The hun unboxed her package and unveiled her first item, which was a cute golden bag, a brown purse, another pink bag, a colourful purse, and more.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @doneilleloko said the following:

"Run before it’s up."

The video grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react to lady's video

The online community loved watching the woman's video, and many took to the comments with questions while others simply gushed over her items.

Trendtakes19 said:

"Please, why is mine saying the service is currently unavailable."

Shadz shared:

"I did mine, and it worked."

Victorialacroix wrote:

"I want to know if you want have to pay to clear it and average how much."

Shan Shan commented:

"How unuh get free goods affahh shien unuh tell Mi nuh."

User expressed:

"Wow, those are cute, share the code."

