One lady flexed her brand-new car and home for the world to see, which she bagged at 21

The stunner shared that she was working in the mining industry, which helped with her recent success

The hun's story touched people, and many were left inspired as they showered her congratulatory messages

Halala! This babe is winning big, and she took it to social media to show it off. The young lady impressed many people online with her achievements.

A young South African woman who became a car and house owner at 2 shared her inspiring story. Image: Hustler's khona

Stunner celebrates becoming car and house owner at 21

Nothing feels good like being able to own your own home, especially at such a young age. Happiness Twala flexed her brand new Jaguar and house in a post shared by Hustler's Khona on Facebook.

The young lady revealed to the publication mentioned above that she could purchase her car and home, all thanks to her mining job, which she began at 18. Happiness expressed the following while speaking to the publication.

"God’s goodness and mercy follow me all the days of my life."

Click here to see the hun's stunning home and whip.

Netizens congratulate the young babe

Many shared in the woman's excitement as they flooded the comments section, showering the lady with heartwarming messages while some questioned her success.

Mr Miya Scents said:

"Congratulations, sweet things."

Nosipho Garry Mayiji expressed:

"Well done doing great your family must be proud of you."

Black Crown Logistics was shocked:

"Jaguar?, isn't that car expensive"

To which Black Crown Logistics replied by saying:

"Crypto 16 Dude even working for a mining company, starting at 18 and buying both a house and jaguar at 21?, be real dawg, unless she invested beforehand, I'd believe."

Vincent July shared:

"Me 29 nothing."

