Miss South Africa organisation confirmed Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina is a South African citizen after social media backlash questioning her eligibility due to her Nigerian father

Despite the confirmation, many social media users remain unconvinced and claim her mother is Mozambican, not Zulu

The controversy persists with divided opinions on her participation in the pageant

The Miss South Africa organisation has confirmed that controversial finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina is a South African citizen. The confirmation comes after concerns raised by social media users arguing that she is a Nigerian citizen.

Miss SA has confirmed that Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's documents are legit. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship confirmed

Miss South Africa has cleared concerns about Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship. The model faced massive backlash from social media users who claimed that she did not qualify to represent South Africa because her father is from Nigeria.

This led to a petition to remove her from the competition, and many people requested that her documents be checked. According to @newslivesa, Miss SA confirmed that Chidimma is a South African citizen after a thorough investigation. The post read:

“All documentation provided by the entrants is screened and vetted. Chidimma is a South African citizen. Her mother is South African (Zulu), and her father is Nigerian."

Mzansi still wants Chidimma removed from the Miss SA pageant

Social media users are still unconvinced that Chidimma is a South African citizen. Many even argued that the young lady's other is from Mozambique, not a Zulu woman.

@nkulipp said:

"Zulu from where, what is her mother's surname?"

@MondeRay__ commented:

"Even if she wins she won’t enjoy her time as Miss SA 🤷🏾‍♂️"

@KalaharianSon wrote:

"All the best to her, she is a South African and most importantly African."

@mmxo35 added:

"Her mother is South African (Zulu), since when? I don't have an issue with her, but these are lies."

@Thuso1Africa commented:

"Perfect. Now she must win the competition to irritate the xenophobics even more🤣🤣🤣"

New Vannesa Chidimma Adetshina video with family sends Mzansi on a spiral

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Vannesa Chidimma Adetshina was seen in a video with her Nigerian relatives, sparking outrage among South Africans for participating in the Miss South Africa contest.

In the weeks following the backlash she received for participating in Miss South Africa, it seems life is not getting any easier for Vannesa Chidimma Adetshina after Mzansi found a new video of her with her family.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News