“I Paid Off My Account”: Woman Cuts Up Card After Paying Off 5-Year Debt, SA Proud
- A babe was thrilled that she was finally debt-free, and she took to social media to show it off
- The stunner unveiled how she cut up her card and the amount she needed to pay over five years
- South Africans reacted to the lady's footage and flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts
One young lady took to social media to celebrate the end of an era in her life, and Mzansi netizens could not be prouder.
Woman cuts up card after closing account
The stunner, who was tired of drowning in debt, shared with her followers how she did her very best to clear up her Fix account. The babe, who goes by the TikTok handle @n_blue7, revealed to her viewers that she owed the clothing store R800 and was paying it off for five years.
@n_blue was thrilled that she could finally pay it off and celebrated by cutting her card after she closed the account.
Watch the video below:
SA rejoices with the lady's newfound freedom
Mzansi netizens were happy for the young hun, and many headed to the comments section to clap for her while others simply expressed their thoughts.
Zee1911 shared:
"Mna, I can't wait to go and close my TFG account I have just settled it, and I'm thanks shem."
Evolving Soulfully wrote:
"The service fee is the one that's causing problems."
Mbali tshabalala advised:
"Guys, if installment is 500, learn to pay 700. It’s good for your credit score; also, be ahead of them. That way, it lowers your interest rate."
Pulane Makhale wrote:
"Yoh I'm closing mine after setting their balance."
Prettymachakela added:
"Read your statements, guys. It's very important. Probably the debt is not decreasing because there are other things you're paying for, while you are not aware."
Iamgoddess1 commented
"I just paid off two of my accounts today and left with Mr Price account worst nightmare, but I’m slowly working on it."
