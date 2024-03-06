A woman shared a video sharing her joy of paying off a credit account from The Foschini Group (TFG)

A now-viral TikTok video shows the woman dancing in her bathroom with much joy as she shares paying off her R14K debt

The video sparked many reactions from netizens who praised the woman on her newfound financial freedom

A Mzansi woman took to social media to celebrate officially paying off her TFG account.

Woman overjoyed at paying TFG account

A TikTok video shared by Noni (@bartsimpsonlefttoe) shows her dancing and making funny faces as she celebrates paying her R14 320 debt on her TFG account.

Debt can feel like a heavyweight, constantly reminding you of what you owe. Paying it off lifts that burden, offering relief and freedom from financial pressure. And Noni knows this all too well.

Watch the video below to see her victory dance:

Mzansi commends woman for paying off her debt

Many netizens reacted to the young woman's video with positive comments as they commended her financial discipline.

Others shared their TFG account stories, while some were shocked to see how much she owed the fashion retail group.

Neo Sibu Moeketsi commented:

"I finish my probably 3 times in a year. 6-months paying option is the best. I'm never closing my TFG account shame. 10 years and going strong."

TYTY replied:

" I gasped at the 14k friend ."

NMokopu

"Don’t be tempted to take something because that’s what happened to me in January. I’m now owing them 7k."

Isaiah 43:2 replied:

"Yes!!! What was your plan? How did you do it? I wanna follow and do the same."

LetsoAngela commented:

"As soon as I finish paying off mine I'm closing it asap."

NomvuyoThespian wrote:

"Don’t go baaack!!!"

Nelisa Neyney said:

"Kusele uR200 i swear ngiyoyivala ."

FeloMakola replied:

"Close it so you don't end up owing admin fees."

ChellyM commented:

"I will never EVER go back to that account EVER again!! just paid mine off a few weeks ago and I can finally breathe ."

Woman celebrates being debt-free at 26

In another story, Briefly News reported that a local woman had social media buzzing after sharing her impressive journey towards financial recovery. The now more sensible young woman had accumulated unnecessary debt since the age of 24 and found herself in a sticky situation after suddenly being left without a job.

Heading online, @Musanathi2 shared her very inspiring story.

"At 22, I graduated Honours. At 24, got a nice job and accumulated unnecessary debt. At 25, I lost the job and I was unemployed with piles of debt. At 26, I was depressed in debt," she captioned the post in part.

