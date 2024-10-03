A babe flexed what she does for a living in video making rounds online, leaving peeps in shock

The footage captured the attention of many, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users reacted to the hun's clip as they flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts

One stunner hopped on the latest TikTok challenge, and she unveiled what she does for a living.

A woman showed off her job as a gorilla in a TikTok video. Image: @tumimayy

Source: TikTok

Woman who dresses up as a gorilla for her job leaves SA in laughter

The young babe expressed how her work did not match her aesthetic before she flexed herself in a gorilla costume while acting like the animal to entertain the little kiddies. The footage went viral online and amused many people, while others were shocked.

@tumimayy shared with her viewers that no one knew it was her in the gorilla outfit, but she disclosed it to the world. The clip caught many's attention, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video of the woman dressed up as a gorilla below:

Mzansi reacts to hun's revelation

South Africans had many questions as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others simply laughed it off.

Tumi said:

"At least you getting paid."

Billyshortie was amused:

"Never laughed this hard."

Lesedi Ramotshela Phenyo wrote:

"I don't believe it's true."

To which the woman responded by saying:

"It’s true, sthandwasam that’s what I do in my free time."

Katlego Mosepele expressed:

"Sorry, I was not expecting that. At least they don’t know it’s you, vele, but big ups to you."

M.babies commented

"I hope you enjoy doing this, sbwl being you."

