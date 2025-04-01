A South African man shared how he tried to increase his chances of securing the jackpot playing the Daily Lotto

The man bought lottery tickets at a local store and shared the results with intrigued social media users

However, some people on the internet felt that the national lottery was a scam and that the man wouldn't win

A man shared his plans to win the jackpot playing the Daily Lotto. Images: Achim Sass / Getty Images, @stephan.does.stuf / TikTok

Source: UGC

When experiencing an economy that may not align with their pockets, many people dream of financial security and try their luck with the lottery, hoping for a life-changing win.

A South African man shared he took extra steps to increase his chances of hitting the jackpot. However, some people remained sceptical.

Hoping to win big

The man, named Stephan, shared on his TikTok account that he planned to buy lottery tickets every day for a month while playing the Daily Lotto. Although Stephan is on Day 21 of his plan, it was his Day 13 video that caught the internet's attention.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the clip, the hopeful man handed in his Day 12 ticket at a store and bought another for the 13th day.

"I really hope this is the one that will break the streak of all the unlucky ones."

Unfortunately, Stephan had not won anything for Days 12 or 13. Yet, he remained optimistic.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi sceptical and hopeful

A few local social media users who watched the man's video in hopes of securing millions took to the comment section to share how they felt the national lottery was a scam, while other hopeful app users remained positive that they would secure a win one day.

Some people were still hoping to get the cash playing the national lottery. Image: g-stockstudio

Source: Getty Images

An optimistic @saleemabraham shared with the public:

"I have been playing for over 15 years. I'm still hoping for that day."

@vea1226 stated their opinion about the national lottery in the comment section:

"I play regularly, and I've never won. I feel the Lotto is a scam. They owe me so much money. I play the same numbers yet never win. I think they make up winners. If I played the exact same set so many times, how come I haven't won anything yet?"

@captainrecoils also had their reservations about the game of chance:

"The lottery is a scam, brother."

@mangwenya_swazi told the man with a laugh:

"I'm hoping you win so that you can share your winnings with me. I’m extremely unlucky."

@franki23sa gave their opinion about the lottery and shared:

"You can't become a millionaire with the Daily Lotto."

Stephan responded to the TikTokker:

"Well, if I win more than once, I think I'll be close to a million, but I agree with you."

@mike39844 informed Stephan about an alternative way to play the Daily Lotto, writing:

"Buy on your banking app."

3 Other lottery stories

In another article, Briefly News reported about a lucky lottery winner who claimed a R10.8 million jackpot and shared their plans with the massive fortune.

reported about a lucky lottery winner who claimed a R10.8 million jackpot and shared their plans with the massive fortune. In early January, a single father's life changed dramatically when he won R38 million. Many locals celebrated the man's win, sharing messages of support and humour.

A South African man who appeared on the show I Blew It shared how he lost R17 million of his Lotto earnings after spending it on booze and babes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News