A fortunate South African has recently claimed a massive R10.8 million lottery jackpot, revealing that his priority is to purchase a comfortable home for his family

The winner, who purchased his ticket through a banking app with a R60 wager and manually selected his numbers, had to verify his ticket multiple times before believing his good fortune

While many South Africans congratulated the winner on social media, others expressed scepticism about lottery wins in general

A recent national lottery winner has come forward to claim a substantial R10.8 million jackpot from last Wednesday's draw.

The fortunate player, who has decided to keep working despite the windfall, shared that buying a comfortable and beautiful home for his family tops his priority list. This major purchase, he feels, will significantly reduce his financial stress. The winner explained that he had to check his ticket approximately ten times before fully accepting that he had won such a large sum.

After confirming his win, he immediately told his wife and two close friends about the life-changing news. Despite his newfound wealth, the winner has no plans to quit his job, stating that he will continue working but now without the anxiety of stretching every cent to meet his family's needs.

How the lottery works in South Africa

The South African National Lottery, commonly known as Lotto, operates with specific rules and procedures. Players pick six numbers between one and 52, with each Lotto ticket costing R5 per board. For an extra R2.50 each, they can add Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 for more chances to win.

Numbers can be chosen manually or through Quick Pick, where the system randomly selects them. Tickets are available at retail stores, online, via banking apps, SMS, and USSD.

Draws happen every Wednesday and Saturday. A machine randomly selects seven balls from 52—the first six are the main numbers, and the seventh is the bonus ball.

To win the jackpot, all six main numbers must match. There are eight prize categories, starting from matching just two numbers plus the bonus ball, with higher prizes for more matches.

Mixed reactions from South Africans

The announcement of the latest jackpot winner triggered varied responses from South Africans on social media, with some offering congratulations while others expressed doubt about lottery outcomes claiming it's a farce and a pyramid scheme:

@Carlos Mrejah Barista suggested:

"They must come forward as anonymous so that we may believe if that's true."

@Malatolemotors Malatole questioned:

"Is it true about this thing of lotto mara🙋‍♀️"

@Prem Naidoo offered positive wishes:

"Wonderful, congratulations! Please spend it wisely."

@Desire Smith Leech celebrated the win:

"Wonderful, congratulations, enjoy every penny."

@John Issac Williams voiced scepticism:

"In 2025 people are still falling for this pyramid scheme, yeses!"

@Moris Tshifhiwa simply called it a

"Scam of ANC."

@Nathan Maistry suggested marketing motives:

"Looking to attract more players."

@Yanga Batandwa Ntshingwa commented:

"Lucky fish."

