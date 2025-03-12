One South African citizen has won the Lotto Plus one jackpot and is yet to claim their prize

The CEO of global lottery operator Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza, spoke on the winner and more

People in South Africa reacted to the unclaimed lottery winner's prize as they headed to the comments

South Africans react to the unclaimed R8.4 million after Ithuba urged the individual to come forward. Image: Askhamdesign

Source: Getty Images

One lucky South African has yet to claim their massive R8.4 million lotto plus one jackpot.

Unclaimed R8.4 million lotto: Winner urged to come forward

The winning ticket was drawn recently, but the rightful owner remains unknown, leaving many wondering if the winner is even aware of their life-changing fortune. People are advised to check their banking app right away if they spent R10 on a QuikPick, maybe you could be the lucky winner.

According to IOL, the CEO of the Ithuba, the lottery operator, Charmaine Mabuza urged players to check their banking app and come forward to claim their prize before it’s too late by saying the following:

"It just goes to show that dreams really do come true, and sometimes all it takes is a R10 ticket and a sprinkle of luck. Congratulations to our winner. We encourage all players who played through the banking app to check their bank notifications."

All winners have 365 days from the draw date to claim their prize and if unclaimed within the specified period, the money could be forfeited, adding urgency to the situation. Every National Lottery prize is tax-free, and payouts are made within 72 hours of a legitimate claim.

Players can check the results on the National Lottery website or social media accounts, or they can check their tickets at the retail locations. Winners of R50,000 or more will get financial guidance and trauma counseling to make sure they are prepared to handle their newfound money, and lastly participants must be at least 18 years old.

SA chimes in on lotto unclaimed winner

People in Mzansi reacted with shock to the news, with many jokingly wondering if they could claim it themselves. Others expressed sympathy for the unknown winner, imagining how devastating it would be to miss out on such a huge amount.

Waston Modley said:

"Can someone take a guess and give me some lottery numbers for the next draw please."

Candy Vb added:

"I wish it was us, even half would change our lives and make things possible for our kids."

Charlise Karsten Pieterse wrote:

"Good way to start 2025, wish it was me after this 3-month December."

Letebele LaNko Ekima expressed:

"But you guys from lotto think we are gat? Is there anyone who can not see that they won julle Muur man."

South Africans react to the unclaimed R8.4 million after Ithuba urged the individual to come forward. Image: Kinga Krzeminska

Source: Getty Images

