“I Never Believed I Could Ever Win”: KZN Mom Claims Massive R107m Lotto Jackpot

A mother in KwaZulu-Natal won big after it was announced that she won an astounding R107 million jackpot

The woman planned to donate money to charity organisations, pay for her children's education and travel the world

She also noted that she planned to quit her job after winning the life-changing millions that are now in her bank account

A mother won R107 million playing Powerball. Images: Flavio Coelho, Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

One South African mother's dream came true when she won a R107 million jackpot. She showed that placing her faith in a few numbers truly changed her and her family's lives forever.

Taking home the millions

According to reports, the National Lottery Ithuba announced that a mother hailing from KwaZulu-Natal claimed the R107 million Powerball jackpot. The unknown woman took part in the 13 September game, buying her ticket on the FNB banking app.

A statement from Ithuba revealed that the woman received a call on 16 September informing her to visit their office and claim her prize.

She shared:

"I texted my partner, telling him that I got the call. At that point, I didn't know how much I had won, but I knew that all my numbers matched the winning numbers but remained unsure as to whether the numbers were from the same draw."

The numbers she chose were the same as the birthdays and ages she held near her heart.

"However, four months ago, I decided to narrow my focus and only play Powerball, but I never believed I could win a prize this big."

The X account for the national lottery (@sa_lottery) shared a post announcing the win:

Plans for the money

The woman, who plans to leave her job, further shared that she never received a tertiary education.

"It was never an option in my family. My parents couldn't afford it, and it is a privilege that I want to offer my children. There is also so much of the world I have not seen, so travelling is also on my list."

The big winner also plans to donate to charity organisations that assist the elderly and children.

