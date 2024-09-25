Woman Gets R2k Refund on Sandals, Mzansi Left Wondering: “Why Did You Return Them?”
- A young woman on TikTok shared a picture of a receipt showing that she received a refund from a local streetwear brand
- The refund was for a pair of platform heels that she returned three hours after purchasing the shoes
- Some social media users took to the comment section with questions about why the woman returned the sandals
People often feel a sense of excitement and satisfaction when they believe they've made a great purchase, confident it was worth the money. However, not all purchases meet expectations. One South African woman decided to return the expensive sandals she bought from a store.
Return to sender, big spender
Sma Dibetso, who uses the handle @sma_nana on TikTok, uploaded a picture of a receipt from the local streetwear brand GALXBOY after sharing a video of the platform sandals she bought.
The young woman didn't share the reason for the return. However, in the video, the 'G' printed on the shoe was already fading. One person in the comment section noted Sma should have returned the sandals after three months.
The shoe shopper replied with a picture of her refund receipt:
"I did, babes, three hours after I purchased them. I was so sad, shem. I will definitely buy something different next time."
Take a look at the picture below:
Internet curious about refund
After Sma didn't share the reason for returning the fashionable item in the picture post, a few people in the comment section wondered why she had a change of heart.
A confused @zipzipxaba wrote:
"Hau, why did you return them? I'm trying to follow the comments in your post, but I don't see anything."
@nolly_rose7 also wanted to know the reason:
"Why, babes? Please let us know before we go and buy."
@msmotaung shared their opinion:
"What bothers me about this store is the price, quality and quantity of items they sell. Mustn't the price of an item match the quality of the item?"
@d3440116 advised the woman:
"Never buy the first batch. Wait a bit."
Source: Briefly News
