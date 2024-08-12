A young woman on TikTok took a different approach when it came to washing her dirty trainers

She popped the shoes in her washing machine and used lemon juice, baking soda and vinegar

Some people on the internet approved the method, while others thought it would damage the shoes

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman showed her uniquely 'lazy' way of washing her trainers. Images: @mistressbae0

Source: TikTok

While it may be wonderful to show innovation in cleaning, a woman had people for and against her method of seeing to her dirty trainers. All she used were three basic ingredients.

Using the handle @mistressbae0 on TikTok, the woman uploaded a video showing herself placing three pairs of trainers in a washing machine. She then sprinkled baking soda and squirted lemon juice. Although not shown in the clip, she shared in her comment section that she added vinegar.

The video then cuts to the shoes looking cleaner than before. The woman wrote in her post's caption:

"Lazy day."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Shoe-cleaning method has Mzansi divided

While some social media users thought there was nothing wrong with how the woman cleaned her shoes, others thought differently.

@nozie_m warned the woman:

"You have to put them in a pillowcase so they don’t get damaged."

@zama_bomvu told the online community:

"I would never, shame. I have trust issues."

@missclerii laughed and told people on the internet:

"I do this all the time. My shoes are fine."

Not for the method, @esmeraldakhumalo jokingly said:

"I’d rather put myself in there, not my sneakers."

@_dinnydinny wrote in the comment section to the TikTokker:

"You clearly don't like your shoes."

@tumiontik laughed and said:

"I've found my people."

Woman washes 17 pairs of shoes using baking soda and vinegar

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a local woman who shared a TikTok video of herself washing close to 20 pairs of shoes using baking soda, vinegar, and another detergent.

The viral clip impressed South Africans as some asked how to mix the detergents. Others also shared their hacks for cleaning their shoes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News