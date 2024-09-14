Ithuba, operator of SA's lottery, recently announced the winner of the latest massive Powerball jackpot

The lotto draw on 13 September 2024 resulted in the emergence of a brand-new overnight multimillionaire

Netizens reacted to the result of the Powerball jackpot, and many did not hold back with criticisms of the National lottery

Lotto players in South Africa had a chance to win big. The latest Powerball jackpot was worth millions, and one lucky winner won.

A lottery winner got more than R100m from the PowerBall jackpot. Image: Askhamdesign / Nick Dolding

The result of the Powerball lottery draw made waves on social media. People were floored by the amount of money due to a single person.

Lotto player wins big

The South African National Lottery released the latest lotto jackpot results. In the Powerball draw, one person won R107 768 939.56. See the results below:

SA in awe of big Lotto win

Many people commented on the lotto announcement, with some expressing frustration that one person made so much money. Others expressed that they would love to see the winner claim their winnings.

@crazythatoo said:

"They have not shown us the last R100 million winner holding that big cheque /board . You have to wonder if the are really “real” winners when it reaches a certain amount?"

@msphane commented:

"Dear ithuba can you explain the miracle of having just 1 winner in massive jackpots and multiple winners for a mere 300k?"

@tebogo5464 wrote:

"SIU must investigate who are the winners, they'll find a corrupt trend, just like on donation side. Bring back manual selections by people not linked to Ithuba. They make it so obvious that it's fixed and maybe they feel protected by those who hold the keys.

@ModiegiLakes added:

"Yeah right. Every time it reaches over R100 mil , someone "wins"."

@TheRealGobetse declared:

"Until they publicly identify winners like in America I will never believe this scam!"

Man shares how he carelessly blew R17.4m lottery winnings

Briefly News previously reported that winning the lottery can be both a blessing and a curse. It offers financial freedom while also tempting reckless spending. One local man openly shared how he blew over R17 million on alcohol, luxury cars and other indulgences.

The TikTok account @zulu1813 shared a snippet of a man named Fananyana appearing on Mzansi Magic's series I Blew It. According to the lotto winner, his financial success began when he sold a DVD player for R70 and used the money to buy a lotto ticket in Cosmo City.

When he received his money, Fananyana left Cosmo City and booked himself a room in a guesthouse in Randburg to avoid those looking for him. It didn't take him long to spend big, though.

