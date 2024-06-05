A man from KwaZulu-Natal realised his lottery dreams recently after winning a whopping R21 million

He bought a ticket for R37,50 and stuck with his chosen numbers even after they didn't win previously

News of the win sparked congratulations and humorous reactions online, with some South Africans jokingly linking it to recent events in the province

A man was filled with happiness upon winning himself R21 million in the national lottery.

Source: Getty Images

A KwaZulu-Natal man struck the jackpot and became a millionaire overnight.

KZN man wins R21M

According to National Lottery Ithuba, the person claimed R21 824 643,80 after buying a Powerball ticket for R37,50 and picking his numbers manually.

"I had used the same numbers in a previous draw without success. I decided to stick with the same numbers for the draw on May 21. When my bank notified me of my win, I must have checked my ticket at least 30 times to ensure it wasn't a dream," the excited winner told Ithuba.

It was reported that The lucky winner isn't planning an immediate career change, but the jackpot unlocks a world of travel opportunities for him and his family.

Mzansi congratulates lottery winner

The news of the KZN man's lottery win intrigued many netizens on Facebook. While some congratulated him, others responded with witty comments about how the win added to some of the latest controversial events happening in the province.

Tony Martins said:

"Good luck to him. Spend it wisely ."

Tshepo Dukulile Tswaile replied:

"Indeed Jesus has arrived in Kwa Zulu, congratulations to the winner. Salute my MK comrades that side ."

Bernadette Lloyd Smith commented:

"I'm moving to KZN tomorrow...will soma join the MK Party. Things are happening over there✊."

Cynthia P Shange ByFruits commented:

"We also won lotto in KZN? Wow, it's happening ."

Vic De Valdorf responded:

"Use it to pay JZ to leave the country."

Gerhard De Vos said:

Moss Mtsweni commented:

"I find it bizarre that most winners use the FNB app. Whats wrong with other banking apps?"

Johannesburg man wins lottery jackpot for 2nd time and bags R22.5m

In another story, Briefly News reported that a lucky 20-year-old from Hillbrow, Johannesburg, has won the lottery jackpot for the second time.

The young man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won R22.5 million in the Ithuba National Lottery August 19, 2023 draw. He had previously won R11 000 playing Lotto.

The player wagered just R40 and selected his own set of 6 lucky numbers.

Source: Briefly News